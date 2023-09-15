Killer Mike Drops Deluxe Edition Of ‘Michael,’ Shares New Song And Video ‘Yes’

Killer Mike - Photo: Peter G. Forest/Getty Images

Killer Mike has released the deluxe version of his acclaimed 2023 album MICHAEL on 2xLP vinyl, CD, and digital. The album—now expanded to 17 tracks on the physical editions and 18 tracks digitally—arrives alongside a video for the new song “YES.”

The album details were announced last week with the release of “Maynard Vignette,” a huge multi-generational Atlanta anthem with features from T.I., JID, and Jacquees, with Mike explaining that “MICHAEL was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it. These songs are some of my favorites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

Killer Mike - YES! (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Killer Mike hosted a global album celebration party for his fans on his YouTube channel on the eve of the album last night (September 14) where he premiered WHAT MADE MICHAEL (A Conversation with Elliott Wilson). The film is a mini-doc where he breaks down his album and gives fans a guided tour of his upbringing in Atlanta. This sneak peek was followed by the premiere of the music video for his new single “YES.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike also joined Anthony Valadez and KCRW for a special evening at Apogee Studio in Los Angeles that aired as a Morning Becomes Eclectic session yesterday to celebrate the release. This Sunday (September 17) Mike will host a Record Store Revival at Rough Trade NYC at 4pm, followed by an in-conversation event moderated by Carrie Colliton (Co-President of Record Store Day) and an album signing event for fans in attendance. The conversation from the event will also livestream via his and Rough Trade’s YouTube and META platforms.

MICHAEL was executive produced by No ID and released via Loma Vista Recordings, with a roster of features spanning multiple eras of rap, including Andre 3000, Future, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 6LACK, EL-P, Blxst, Eryn Allen Kane, and more.

Buy or stream MICHAEL DELUXE.