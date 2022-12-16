KISS, Def Leppard And More Confirmed For Hellfest 2023

KISS - Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

KISS, Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden and Slipknot will headline Hellfest 2023, set to take place June 15-18, 2023 in Clisson, France.

Also scheduled to appear are Def Leppard, Pantera, Hollywood Vampires, Porcupine Tree, Amon Amarth, Seether, Alter Bridge and Within Temptation, among many others.

Hellfest is an annual open-air festival and one of the biggest metal festivals in all of Europe. After canceling the 2020 and 2021 installments due to the ongoing pandemic, Hellfest returned in 2022 and was held over two weekends, with seven days of performances from many of the biggest metal and hard rock acts in the world. Visit the event’s official website for further information about Hellfest 2023.

Headliners for the 2022 edition of Hellfest included Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest, Deftones, Ghost and Korn.

In 2023, Hellfest is moving to a four-day format to welcome more than 200 bands on the six stages of the festival. Metal legends, underground nuggets and sure values will mix to offer festival-goers the cream of extreme music. The event, which drew 180,000 people in 2019, generally features a lineup which is 90 percent made up of international acts and 20 percent of spectators coming from abroad.

Also in KISS news, the legendary US rockers recently announced their last ever shows in the UK for the summer of 2023. The dates kick off at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on June 3, before heading to Birmingham, Newcastle, London’s The O2, Manchester, and Glasgow on July 8.

The band said of the farewell jaunt: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

