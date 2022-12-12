KISS Announce Final UK Concerts For Summer 2023

KISS - Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

KISS have announced their final UK concerts – with the dates set for the summer of 2023.

The glam metal icons – comprising Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer – will bow out of touring after completing their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour next year.

Now, their last-ever UK shows have now been announced, kicking off with Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on June 3, before heading to Birmingham, Newcastle, London’s The O2, Manchester, and Glasgow on July 8.

The band said of the farewell jaunt: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

The final UK shows follow their show-stopping headline set at the Download Festival this summer.

Co-frontman and bassist Gene Simmons recently insisted KISS will “continue” beyond touring. The “Rock and Roll All Nite” hitmaker suggested this isn’t the last time fans will see them in their black makeup.

He said: “KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”

KISS first announced their retirement way back in 2000, and with 2023 set to mark the end of their touring career, it’s the longest farewell in musical history. Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday (December 13) at 10am. General sale takes place on Friday (December 16) at 10am.

KISS’ Final UK concerts are as follows:

3 June 2023: Plymouth Argyle, Home Park

5 June 2023: Birmingham Arena

6 June 2023: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

5 July 2023: London The O2

7 July 2023: Manchester AO Arena

8 July 2023: Glasgow OVO Hydro.

