KISS Share Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Dressed To Kill’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

Rock legends KISS are celebrating 50 years of their celebrated third LP, Dressed To Kill, with a massive deluxe edition available in a number of unique packages.

The many different versions of Dressed To Kill include Super Deluxe 5CD + Blu-ray Audio, Super Deluxe 8LP + Blu-ray Audio, Premium Color Vinyl, Super Deluxe Digital, and a Deluxe Picture Disc Vinyl, which will be available beginning on November 21. This edition is only available via the KISS Store and is limited to 1,000 individually numbered units.

KISS - Dressed To Kill 50th Anniversary Collection

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Notably, the album was remastered in HRA 192/24, HRA 96/24, or 44.1/16, and Atmos. The remastered version of Dressed To Kill was done by Bernie Grundman, who worked from the originals stereo analog master tapes. The Super Deluxe Sets include 107, including 78 previously unreleased live recordings, demos, alternate mixes, and instrumental outtakes from the various sessions at Larrabee Sound and Electric Lady Studios, where the album was tracked. The Super Deluxe editions also include previously unreleased tracks, “Mistake” and “Burning Up With Fever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Deluxe releases also include two full concerts from the 1975 Dressed To Kill Tour—recorded at Cobo Arena in Detroit, MI on May 16 and RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, IA on July 20. The boxes also include an 100-page hardcover book with liner notes from author Ken Sharp.

The Blu-ray Audio features a new Dolby Atmos mix of Dressed To Kill by David Frangioni. The format also includes promotional videos from 1975 of “C’mon And Love Me” and “Rock And Roll All Nite,” both of which were transferred from the 16mm film reel in HD.

Other treats for KISS devotees include a reprint of the Dressed To Kill Press Kit from 1975, patches, buttons, stickers, a magnet sheet, four band member double-sided coasters, four white-pearled guitar picks, photos, ads, posters, a New York license plate, and more.

Order the deluxe edition of KISS’s Dressed to Kill now.