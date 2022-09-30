KISS Share Blistering Live Version Of ‘I Love It Loud’

KISS - Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage

KISS have shared a blistering live version of their hit, “I Love It Loud”, recorded in Rockford, Illinois in December 1982. The track is taken from one of the shows the iconic band performed to promote the release of their Creatures Of The Night album, which is set to return in a new super deluxe edition to celebrate 40 years since its original release.

Having rechanneled their efforts into consciously making a return to the hard rock that they were known for, KISS – Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Carr – unleashed Creatures Of The Night in October of 1982. In addition to a harder sound, the album is also noted for its heavier, darker mood. Typical of this, “I Love It Loud” was a feature of KISS’ live set on the supporting tour and it’s performed on nearly every subsequent KISS tour.

I Love It Loud (Live In Rockford, Illinois 12/31/82)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Creatures Of The Night from 1982 is a seminal album in the KISS catalog. It crushed fans’ expectations with a huge, back-to-rock sound and has become a fan favorite and cult classic. On November 18, 2022, UMe will release Creatures Of The Night 40 as a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color Vinyl exclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Creatures Of The Night 40’ Super Deluxe boasts 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased. Newly remastered on CD 1, the original album has never sounded better. CDs 2 & 3 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes including unreleased gems such as “Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo),” “Not For The Innocent (Demo)” and “Betrayed (Outtake).” CDs 4 & 5 highlight 26 incredible, soundboard live recordings from the Creatures ‘82/’83 Tour – including “I Love It Loud” – and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album.

Pre-order Creatures Of The Night.