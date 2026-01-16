KPop Demon Hunters’ ‘Golden’ Surpasses One Billion YouTube Views

Cover: Courtesy of Republic

The views are going “up, up, up.” In less than seven months, KPop Demon Hunters’ megahit “Golden” has surpassed one billion YouTube views. It’s the first song from the film to reach the milestone.

Reaching one billion views in such a short span of time adds to “Golden’s” status as a phenomenon. For reference, two of the latest music videos to reach the one billion milestone, The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons” and Rihanna’s “Only Girl In The World,” have been out for over a decade. When it comes to other KPop Demon Hunters songs, “Golden” is followed in views by “Soda Pop” at 609 million at the time of writing.

“Golden” Official Lyric Video | KPop Demon Hunters | Sony Animation

Even before reaching a billion views, it’s been a big week for “Golden.” At the January 11th ceremony, “Golden” songwriters EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, 24Ido, and Teddy Park took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

“When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream: to become a K-pop idol. I was rejected and disappointed that my voice wasn’t good enough, so I leaned on songs and music to get through it,” EJAE said in her acceptance speech. “Now, I’m here as a singer and a songwriter.”

“It’s a dream come true to be part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys, and everyone of all ages to get through hardship and accept themselves,” she continued. “So thank you, Golden Globes, for accepting my voice and our voice.”

She closed her speech by sharing a message of inspiration, and ended with a reference to a “Golden” lyric. “This award goes to the people who have had their doors closed on them. I can confidently say that rejection is redirection. Never give up, it’s never too late to shine like you’re born to be.”

