Lady A To Receive 2022 Nashville Symphony Harmony Award

Lady A have been announced as the recipients of the 2022 Nashville Symphony Harmony Award. The presentation will take place during the 38th annual Symphony Ball on December 10 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

The announcement was made by 2022 Symphony Ball fundraiser chairmen Shaun Inman and Sheila Shield. The award recognizes individuals who embody the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s musical community. “We are so honored to co-chair the 2022 Symphony Ball, and we look forward to presenting a beautiful evening of dinner, dancing, and music in the stunning Schermerhorn Symphony Center,” say Inman and Shields.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Ball is very special to us, helping the Symphony bring exceptional artistry to the stage and free music education programs to our Middle Tennessee children,” they continue. “Everyone, young and old, benefits from more music in their lives.”

The five-time Grammy winners, whose career tally includes 18 million album sales and 11 No.1 country hits, follow previous recipients of the Harmony Award such as Chet Atkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, Dolly Parton, Marty Stuart, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Trisha Yearwood.

Lady A - Summer State Of Mind

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Lady A are currently on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as guests on Breland’s single “Told You I Could Drink,” which dips 28-31 in its second week on the survey. The trio released their own “Summer State Of Mind” single in June, and earlier this month announced they would be postponing their Request Line tour, which was due to start on August 13 in Nashville, to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.

“Right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together,” said the band in a statement. The tour will now take place next year.