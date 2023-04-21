Lana Del Rey To Headline London’s Hyde Park In July

Lana Del Rey - Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lana Del Rey will be headlining London’s Hyde Park music festival this summer. The iconic pop singer will play BST Hyde Park in central London, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, on July 9.

BST Hyde Park is a concert series that takes place over two or three weekends every summer with a variety of headliners. Del Rey will be joined by special guests at the show, who will be announced at a later date.

It’s been an exciting time for Del Rey. She recently released her new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, a magnum opus that focuses on family and the future. The project follows 2021’s Blue Banisters and was co-produced by a number of collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, Mike Hermosa, Zach Dawes, Drew Erickson, and Benji.

Among its 16 tracks, …Ocean Blvd also features appearances from multiple other artists. Father John Misty provides backing vocals on the chorus of “Let The Light In,” while Jon Batiste backs Del Rey up on piano on “Candy Necklace” before leading the charge on “Jon Batiste Interlude.” French-British pianist RIOPY appears on “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing,” indie soloist SYML plays the piano on “Paris, Texas,” and Antonoff’s Bleachers perform “Margaret,” a song about the romance between actor Margaret Qualley and the bandleader.

As Del Rey moves her sound forward once again, …Ocean Blvd swaps between vintage singer-songwriter sounds – Old Hollywood vocals and warm organ melodies – and more experimental cuts. “A&W” judders into a trap-laced outro that distills that approach in one song, while “Peppers” is built around a sample of Tommy Genesis’ “Angelina,” leaving a track that’s fun, fresh, and cool.

Throughout the album, there are Easter eggs to other songs on the tracklist and tracks from throughout the artist’s career. None is more obvious than “Taco Truck x VB,” which begins as a brand new song before segueing into a glitchy, grimy incarnation of the 2018 single “Venice B___h.”

