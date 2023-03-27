Lana Del Rey Offers Super Fan Bundle Of New Album

Just days after unveiling her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey has unveiled various bundles on her site featuring CDs and cassettes with alternate artwork, picture disc vinyl, retail, and indie exclusives. There’s also a super fan bundle for £122 (which is already sold out) which features 11 versions of the album across CD, vinyl, and cassette.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, a magnum opus that focuses on family and the future, follows 2021’s Blue Banisters and was co-produced by a number of collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, Mike Hermosa, Zach Dawes, Drew Erickson, and Benji.

Among its 16 tracks, …Ocean Blvd also features appearances from multiple other artists. Father John Misty provides backing vocals on the chorus of “Let The Light In,” while Jon Batiste backs Del Rey up on piano on “Candy Necklace” before leading the charge on “Jon Batiste Interlude.” French-British pianist RIOPY appears on “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing,” indie soloist SYML plays the piano on “Paris, Texas,” and Antonoff’s Bleachers perform “Margaret,” a song about the romance between actor Margaret Qualley and the bandleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Del Rey moves her sound forward once again, …Ocean Blvd swaps between vintage singer-songwriter sounds – Old Hollywood vocals and warm organ melodies – and more experimental cuts. “A&W” judders into a trap-laced outro that distills that approach in one song, while “Peppers” is built around a sample of Tommy Genesis’ “Angelina,” leaving a track that’s fun, fresh, and cool.

Throughout the album, there are Easter eggs to other songs on the tracklist and tracks from throughout the artist’s career. None is more obvious than “Taco Truck x VB,” which begins as a brand new song before segueing into a glitchy, grimy incarnation of the 2018 single “Venice B___h.”

Visit Lana Del Rey’s official website for the full selection of album bundles.