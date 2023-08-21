Lana Del Rey Announces New Limited US Tour Dates For Fall

Lana Del Rey – Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey has announced a new 10-date US tour to take place this fall in support of her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

The new shows follow a handful of headline dates in Europe, festival appearances at the likes of London’s BST Hyde Park and Chicago’s Lollapalooza, a one-off show in Arkansas, and two sold-out Mexican gigs earlier this summer.

Del Rey will return to the road in September, kicking off in Franklin, TN, on September 14. From there, she will visit a further nine cities, finishing up in Charleston, WV, on October 5. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (August 25) and will be available to purchase here.

Reviewing the star’s BST Hyde Park appearance, NME described the show as “high performance but with the barriers down, letting us in to feel a part of it,” detailing the “theatrics” in the production. “Dancers lift a train of fabric from Del Rey’s dress up the stairs behind her during ‘Young & Beautiful’ or swaying on floral-adorned swings during a beautiful ‘Ride’,” it wrote. “For ‘Bartender’, she sits at a table and gets her hair unpinned by one of the dance team. As they fluff and preen, she hits a vape to huge cheers from the crowd.”

Del Rey released Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March and scored her sixth UK No.1 album with the record. It also became the fastest-selling album of 2023 so far in sales only and had the biggest first week for an album in 2023 on sales and streaming.

Since the arrival of that album, the artist has shared an epic 10-minute video for one of its tracks, the Jon Batiste-featuring “Candy Necklace,” and officially released the long-time fan favorite track “Say Yes To Heaven.” The latter was recorded with Rick Nowels in 2012 and was leaked online after.

Buy or stream Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. View Lana Del Rey’s tour itinerary below.

Sep 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct 5 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum