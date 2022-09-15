Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With A ‘Latino Infused Country’ Playlist

‘Latin Infused Country’ - Photo: Courtesy of UMG Nashville

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, UMG Nashville has curated an exclusive playlist entitled “Latino Infused Country” that consists of Latinx artists covering country songs and American country songs with an influence of Latin music.

On the American side, George Strait’s hits like “El Rey” and “Codigo” are included, as are songs from Kacey Musgraves like “Gracias a La Vida” and “star-crossed.”

Carrie Underwood scores a place on the playlist with her David Bisbal collaboration “Tears of Gold,” and Little Big Town adds some liquor to the affair with “Wine, Beer & Whiskey.”

Javier Molina’s seminal “Cowboy Cumbia” is included, as are a smattering of hits from Emilio Navaira, like “It’s Not the End of the World,” “No Es El Fin Del Mundo,” and “Has Cuanto He Dicho Que Te Amo.”

Morat, Juanes - Besos En Guerra

It’s been an exciting time for many of the artists featured on the playlist. Last week, Kacey Musgraves celebrated the first anniversary of her star-crossed album with a 14-and-a-half-minute documentary about the making of the record. Earlier this year, she was included on TIME’s Women of the Year list, which honored 12 leaders helping to create a more equal world.

Musgraves performed at TIME’s invitation-only Women of the Year gala in Los Angeles on International Women’s Day, March 8. The event also included Women of the Year honorees Tracy Chou, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jennie Joseph, Amanda Nguyen, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Kerry Washington. Additional honorees highlighted in the TIME Women of the Year list include Amal Clooney, Adena Friedman, and Zahra Joya.

In Carrie Underwood news, she recently scored three nominations at The 56th Annual CMA Awards. Her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, entered Billboard’s Top Country Albums at No.2, becoming her tenth top three titles on that chart, out of ten releases. The set initially arrived at No.10 on the Billboard 200 and No.4 on Top Album Sales.

Listen to “Latino Infused Country.”