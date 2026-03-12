Lil Baby Shares ‘Mrs. Trendsetter’ Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

At long last, Lil Baby has shared the music video for his track “Mrs. Trendsetter.” The first song on his 2025 mixtape The Leaks, the track quickly became a fan favorite. The video sees Baby in the company of beautiful women as they work out at the gym, pose for a photoshoot, and get ready for a night out.

The video also shows Lil Baby on the Mrs. Trendsetter podcast, which he teased ahead of the video’s release. Asked in the preview clip to define what “Mrs. Trendsetter” means to him, the rapper says, “Girl do something, they bite, she probably a trendsetter. Whether it’s something old, something new… whatever they doing, somebody bite.”

Lil Baby - Mrs. Trendsetter

The release of the “Mrs. Trendsetter” video comes after a very busy and very successful 2025 for Lil Baby. The year began with the release of his album WHAM on January 3. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart, and 12 of the album’s 15 tracks charted on the Hot 100, with “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” a collaboration with Young Thug and Future, reaching number 16. The hot streak continued with The Leaks later in the same year. The mixtape arrived on Lil Baby’s 31st birthday and came exactly 11 months after WHAM. The Leaks was supported by the singles “All On Me,” “Try To Love,” “Otha Boy,” “Real Shit,” and “Middle of the Summer” ahead of “Mrs. Trendsetter.” The year also saw him collaborate with EST Gee, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage.

Over the course of his esteemed career, Lil Baby has landed 13 singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 and produced three number-one albums. In 2022, he won his first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his contribution to Kanye West’s track “Hurricane.” Lil Baby was also named the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards Songwriter Of The Year in 2021, 2022, and 2024, and earned an MTV Video Music Award for his “Do We Have A Problem?” video with Nicki Minaj.

