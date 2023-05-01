Lil Wayne Invites Fans To ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Global Livestream Concert

Lil Wayne – Photo: Keith Griner/Getty Images

Lil Wayne has announced details of a global livestream concert, Welcome To Tha Carter, which will be broadcast from the final stop of his current North American tour.

The iconic rapper is currently touring across the States with a set that has seen him perform 40 songs per night and bring out guests, including Chance The Rapper, Dej Loaf, Cam’ron, and more. The final night of the tour will be streamed live online from Los Angeles’ The Wiltern.

Produced by Driift, the Welcome To Tha Carter livestream will air live at 9pm PDT on May 13 before being rebroadcast twice – at 8pm AEST and 8pm BST – the following day. The concert will then be available to watch on-demand from 5pm EDT on May 14 through 5pm EDT on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the livestream will grant access to the live airing, all rebroadcasts, and the two-day on-demand period. You can find more details and purchase tickets here.

In reviews of Wayne’s Welcome To Tha Carter tour, Billboard wrote: “Weezy’s tour set served as a stark reminder that he can go 40-deep into different bags and eras of his hall-of-fame career to compete with anyone, whether it’s commercial hits, syrupy mixtape anthems that went diamond in the streets, or prolific features.”

Complex added: “Wayne was performing deep cuts and records that don’t often make his previous arena shows. It would be impossible to sum up how sweet it was to see Lil Wayne back in his element.”

Drake joined Weezy at his Toronto stop of the tour last month, serving as the surprise opener for that show. After completing his own set, the Canadian star returned during the headliner’s performance to help perform “HYFR” and “The Motto.”

Meanwhile, April also saw Lil Wayne join up with Swizz Beats on the latter’s new single “This S__t Right Here.” The track appears on the Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 compilation, which is out now via Mass Appeal.

Listen to the best of Lil Wayne on Apple Music and Spotify.