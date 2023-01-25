Lil Yachty Teases New Album With Skit

Lil Yachty - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Ahead of his new album, Let’s Start Here, out January 27, Lil Yachty has shared a new skit entitled “Department Of Mental Tranquility.”

In the visual, Yachty arrives in a dingy room and asks what type of treatment he wishes to receive. The camera whip-pans to another Yachty sitting in the waiting room, who begins to narrate the events. The surreal video descends into chaos as characters complain of the temperature before Yachty descends down a blinding white hallway and enters an even brighter room.

Department of Mental Tranquility

On January 17, Yachty first announced the album, revealing the title and cover art. It’s set to arrive via Motown Records/Quality Control Music. Back in October, Yachty shared a new song called “Poland” on SoundCloud, which quickly went viral. In response to the demand, Yachty shared an official version of the track on all streaming services. Rappers like Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa, and more were among the many to offer their thoughts on the F1lthy-produced track and its now-signature chorus, “I took the Wock to Poland.”

In September, the Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and entrepreneur took his love for pizza to the next level with the launch of his first-ever line of frozen pizza, Yachty’s Pizzeria, for sale exclusively in Walmart stores across the country.

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think,” said Yachty.

Yachty’s Pizzeria comes in four mouthwatering flavors, and features Lil Yachty’s creations that includes favorite cheeses, toppings, and bold seasonings.

The complete line from Yachty’s Pizzeria, all priced at $6.98, includes:

Buffalo Style Chicken: Layered with Yachty’s own buffalo ranch sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, this pizza is topped with spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions.

Hot Honey Cheese: Topped with a deep bubbly blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan on top of a hot tomato sauce that’s sweetened with real honey.

Pepperoni & Bacon: A pizza crust that’s crispy on the outside with tender freshly baked dough on the inside covered in delicious, melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and deep layers of pepperoni.

Veggie Supreme: Topped with a special mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives, covered with the realest blend of shredded Gouda and Fontina cheeses.

