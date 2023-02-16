Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Many More Set For New ‘Beach It’ Festival in Virginia

Luke Bryan - Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett are among the stars set to perform at another new festival on the country music calendar. Live Nation’s Beach It! Festival will take place at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Virginia from June 23-25.

Bryan, Rhett, and Miranda Lambert will be the headliners at the gathering, which will feature two stages. Also on the bill are Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose, and Hailey Whitters. There’ll be DJ sets in between the performances by Dee Jay Silver.

The second stage, to be called Next From Nashville, will feature a wide range of emerging Music City talent, including Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Madeline Edwards, Erin Kinsey, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, and Aaron Raitiere.

Alana Springsteen was present for the announcement of the new festival alongside Brian O’Connell, president of country touring for Live Nation and deputy city manager Taylor Adams. Posted Springsteen: “This lineup is insane…see y’all in my hometown this summer!!!”

Bryan will incorporate his headline appearance into the early stages of his recently-announced Country On! Tour, which begins on on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Some of the acts on the Next From Nashville stage, such as Springsteen, Braden, and Beckham, will also guest during the tour’s 36-date schedule.

More artists will be added to the bill in the coming weeks. General admission and VIP passes for Beach It! will go on sale on February 21 at 10am ET at beachitfestival.com. Three-day packages and single-day tickets will be available, as well as VIP options. There will also be a special presale option for locals and military service members from this Saturday (18) from 10am-4pm ET, offering tickets with no service fees. Three-day passes for Beach It! will start at $249.

