Luke Grimes Announces New Album, ‘Redbird’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Luke Grimes is ready to take his next step into country music stardom. The singer-songwriter and actor has announced the April 3 release of Redbird, his sophomore album, and shared its lead single, the heartfelt ballad “Love You Now.”

For the follow-up to his 2024 self-titled debut album, Grimes once again teamed with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Other collaborators on the sessions included songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon and Natalie Hemby.

They worked primarily at Georgia May Studio in Savannah and the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, pursuing an organic, stripped-down sound designed to showcase lyrical storytelling. The aesthetic is on full display on the twilit “Love You Now,” which shows Grimes maturing as an artist before our ears.

“Making Redbird was a cathartic experience in many ways,” Grimes says. “Sometimes the highs and lows of life are too much to express with words, so song becomes necessary. As deeply personal as it is, the themes are simple and universal: love, loss, and learning along the way.”

Grimes began his recording career with 2023 debut EP Pain Pills or Pews, then dropped his self-titled album in 2024. Both releases featured “No Horse To Ride,” his breakout single, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Country Songs Sales Chart.

Prior to his foray into music, Grimes was known for playing the cowboy Kayce Dutton on the hit TV series Yellowstone. He’ll reprise the role in the new spinoff series MARSHALS, premiering March 1.

But music has always been a big part of Grimes’ life. He grew up in Ohio on a listening diet of classic singer-songwriters like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. After moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, he played in an Americana band. He now splits his time between Nashville and Montana.

Listen to Luke Grimes’ “Love You Now” here.