The Lumineers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Confirmed For Boston Calling 2023

The Lumineers - Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Boston Calling has announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival. This year’s event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

Friday’s headliners are the Foo Fighters and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Foo Fighters were scheduled to play the festival last year but were forced to drop out following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Saturday’s headliners are The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette, and Sunday’s headliners are Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age.

Other notable artists confirmed for Boston Calling 2023 include Maren Morris, Niall Horan, The National, The Flaming Lips and Bleachers.

In addition to the star names, Boston Calling will also play host to more than 20 New England artists are also part of the lineup, including Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom and Chrysalis.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, fans can visit the festival’s official website. More details on the festival’s food and drink components will be announced in the coming months, festival organizers said.

Boston Calling returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Metallica, The Strokes and Foo Fighters were initially announced as last year’s headliners, before the Foo Fighters had to drop out. Nine Inch Nails replaced the Foo Fighters and wound up playing two headlining sets when The Strokes had to bow out late in the process due to a COVID case.

Rage Against the Machine were also scheduled to play Boston Calling in 2022 but dropped out before the full lineup was revealed.