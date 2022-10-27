Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle Among Headliners At 14th Year Of 30A Songwriters Festival

Lyle Lovett - Photo: Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images

Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Amy Grant, and Chuck Prophet are among the notables who will perform at the 14th year of the 30A Songwriters Festival. The gathering will take place from January 13-16 at Grand Boulevard’s Town Center in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Lovett, who released his first album for Verve, 12th of June, in May this year, is among the headliners at the festival, along with Earle, Gin Blossoms, Rickie Lee Jones, Yola, and Morgan Wade. The celebration will be staged at over 30 venues, featuring some 250 artists and 300 performances.

Others booked for 30A include John Paul White, Shawn Mullins, Kathleen Edwards, Tinsley Ellis, Darrell Scott, Adia Victoria, Livingston Taylor, Abe Partridge, Lilly Hiatt, John Fullbright, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Paul Thorn, and James McMurtry. Weekend passes for the festival and VIP packages are available at 30asongwritersfestival.com.

Lyle Lovett - Her Loving Man

Lyle Lovett - Her Loving Man

Says CAA Executive Director and Festival Co-Producer Jennifer Steele: “The 30A Songwriters Festival is not only the premier songwriters festival; it is the singular event that brings together thousands of music fans, hundreds of artists and nearly every South Walton neighborhood to support and celebrate the Arts; the energy it generates is unmatched.

“The festival is also an important part of the CAA’s vision to make Walton County a creative place,” she goes on. “It thrills us to be able to welcome artists like Lyle Lovett, Yola, Morgan Wade, and the Black Opry Revue to our market for the first time, along with returning favorites like Rickie Lee Jones, Kathleen Edwards and Steve Earle. Year 14 is one you won’t want to miss!”

30A made its debut in 2010 and has become the biggest, most prestigious songwriters festival in the southeast. In previous years, it has hosted such greats as Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Indigo Girls, Graham Nash, Jason Isbell, and Lucinda Williams.

Buy or stream Lyle Lovett’s 12th of June.