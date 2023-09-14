Margo Price Shares ‘Act II: Mind Travel’ From ‘Strays II’

Margo Price - Photo: Chris Phelps

Margo Price has released Act II: Mind Travel, which features three more songs that widen the time-bending world of Strays II.

Out in full on October 13, the nine-track expansion to 2023’s acclaimed Strays LP is a triptych of musical exploration, each part telling its own unique story of love, grief, and acceptance.

Margo Price - Light Me Up (Part III: Unoriginal Sin)

With contributions from Strays and Strays II producer Jonathan Wilson, as well as Buck Meek and Ny Oh, Act I: Topanga Canyon reflected on the pain and sacrifice it takes to find freedom. Act II: Mind Travel enters the parts of a psychedelic journey where one learns to both ponder the past, and embrace the present with open arms. Inspired by beat poetry, out-of-body experiences and the loss of Price’s family farm, Strays II’s second of three acts includes the previously unheard “Black Wolf Blues,” “Mind Travel,” and “Unoriginal Sin (feat. Mike Campbell),” all available now via Loma Vista Recordings.

Since announcing Strays II last month, Margo Price has further expounded upon the double album with Light Me Up, a three-part short film directed by Chris Phelps. Each vignette brings viewers into the Topanga studio and life-changing sessions where the music was recorded:

Part I: Light Me Up sees Price discussing the role that mushrooms and sex played in her writing process, and Part II: County Road reminisces on the passing of a beloved friend, whose life is honored in one of the Strays’ stirring centerpieces. The final installment, Part III: Unoriginal Sin, debuts today and illustrates the surreal feeling of co-writing with Mike Campbell.

Following the digital, double album release of Strays II on October 13, all nine of the new Strays II songs will be available on vinyl on November 10. Before then, Margo Price will return to the Americana Honors & Awards next week, where she is up for Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, and Song of The Year.

