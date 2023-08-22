Margo Price Announces New Album ‘Strays II,’ Shares Three New Songs

Margo Price - Photo: Chris Phelps

Margo Price is set to bring listeners deeper down the psychedelic rabbit hole of her Strays era with her forthcoming project Strays II. Out in full on October 13, the album expands the original 2023 opus with nine new songs that will arrive in the form of three distinct acts, each telling its own unique story of love, grief, and acceptance.

On Act I: Topanga Canyon, available now via Loma Vista Recordings, Margo Price is joined by Strays producer Jonathan Wilson, as well as new collaborators including Buck Meek of Big Thief, plus singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh.

Margo Price - Malibu (feat. Jonathan Wilson, Buck Meek)

Together, they dive deeper into the sacrifices it takes to find freedom, the grit it takes to make it, and the consequences that come with all of it.

Recorded at Wilson’s Topanga studio during the same life-changing sessions as the rest of Strays—and partially written amidst the formative, six-day psilocybin trip that Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey took the summer prior—all three acts of Strays II further complement and intensify the resilient, resounding, and hard-rocking proclamation that Price delivered across the initial LP earlier this year.

Margo Price - Closer I Get (feat. Nyoh)

Accompanied by a three-part short film directed by Chris Phelps and recently previewed at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left.

All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album’s digital release on October 13, followed by a vinyl LP release of the nine new Strays II songs on November 10.

Margo Price - Strays (Official Audio)

Of the title track, Margo Price said: “The title track is the story of how my husband Jeremy and I met and fell in love in Nashville two decades ago. I wrote most of the words and Jeremy wrote the chords and melody.

“It also reflects how we have always tried to stay true to who we are as people: ‘Love and pain it comes in waves but it was quite enough in those early days, we were wild as wolves my darlin’, we were strays.’”

Pre-order Strays II.