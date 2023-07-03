Max Richter To Perform With Tilda Swinton At 2023 Bluedot Festival

Max Richter - Photo: Stefan Hoederath/Redferns

Oscar winner Tilda Swinton is set to perform at the 2023 Bluedot festival. The actress will join contemporary composer Max Richter, Mari Samuelson and the BBC Concert Orchestra on stage in Cheshire next month, the event organizers have revealed.

Bluedot follows on from Swinton’s surprise appearance with Richter at the Glastonbury Festival in the first ever performance of their 2003 collaboration, The Blue Notebooks. The stars appeared at the festival’s ‘The Park’ stage on a bill also including Sparks.

At Bluedot, Swinton will read from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, her first performance of the work. She will join Richter during his performance of Voices and Recomposed.

In a tweet festival organizers said they were “thrilled” to announce the “world exclusive” performance.

Tilda Swinton has appeared in films including Doctor Strange, The Beach, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Michael Clayton, and will take part in the special performance at Jodrell Bank on July 20.

This year, Grace Jones is headlining the four-day Bluedot Festival, the annual UK music and science festival held at Jodrell Bank Observatory. The bill also includes US alt-rock pioneers Pavement and electropop queen Roisin Murphy, in addition to dance duo Leftfield, Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers, art rockers Django Django, post-punk four piece Dry Cleaning and experimental rockers Black Country, New Road. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

In addition to the music on offer, the event will once again host talks from numerous scientific luminaries, including BBC Sky at Night’s Chris Lintott and Maggie Aderin-Pocock, climate change researcher and author Mike Berners-Lee, the UK Space Agency’s Libby Jackson and the Open University’s Professor of Planetary and Space Science Monica Grady.

Festival director Ben Robinson said the festival had always been “ambitious in its programming and mission.”

“Looking at the scale of iconic talent, breadth of genres and one-off moments, it really has matured into a very special event,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to gathering together again beneath the telescope.”

