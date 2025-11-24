Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’ Joins The Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

An all-time classic of 90s rock has just reached a very modern milestone. “Fade Into You,” the 1993 single from rock band Mazzy Star, has officially crossed one billion streams on Spotify. The track, which originally comes from their second album So Tonight That I Might See, becomes the band’s first to reach the milestone and joins a select group of songs to have cleared this benchmark.

Like so many songs that become defining classics of an era, “Fade Into You” came from a humble origin point. “We weren’t trying to write a hit song — we were just writing a song,” guitarist David Roback said in a joint interview with singer Hope Sandoval years later. “It was acoustic guitar and both (of us) singing and after we’d written the song then we arranged it for other instruments — piano and slide guitar and drums. But it started out as an acoustic song.” However, before long they knew they had something really special on their hands. “(I was) in Venice Beach, California, (and I) saw this guy sitting on a street corner playing that song. And that’s the most excited I’d ever felt about the song,” Roback said, explaining that despite the runaway popularity of the track, he never grew tired of playing it. “We never felt that way (resentful). It’s just one of our songs. We play it because we want to play it. We want to.”

The band made their national television debut performing the song on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 1994. The track also received two music videos, helping it find a large audience upon its release. In the more than 30 years since, “Fade Into You” has remained a frequent inclusion in film and television, and resonates with generations who weren’t even alive when it first debuted. Earlier this year, Phoebe Bridgers even cited the classic as the one song she wishes she could have written herself. More than 30 years after its debut, “Fade Into You” isn’t likely to fade anytime soon.

