ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
SIGN UP

Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’ Joins The Spotify Billions Club

The track, from the band’s album ‘So Tonight That I Might See,’ is their first to reach one billion streams.

Published on

Mazzy Star So Tonight That I Might See Album Cover
Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

An all-time classic of 90s rock has just reached a very modern milestone. “Fade Into You,” the 1993 single from rock band Mazzy Star, has officially crossed one billion streams on Spotify. The track, which originally comes from their second album So Tonight That I Might See, becomes the band’s first to reach the milestone and joins a select group of songs to have cleared this benchmark.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

Like so many songs that become defining classics of an era, “Fade Into You” came from a humble origin point. “We weren’t trying to write a hit song — we were just writing a song,” guitarist David Roback said in a joint interview with singer Hope Sandoval years later. “It was acoustic guitar and both (of us) singing and after we’d written the song then we arranged it for other instruments — piano and slide guitar and drums. But it started out as an acoustic song.” However, before long they knew they had something really special on their hands. “(I was) in Venice Beach, California, (and I) saw this guy sitting on a street corner playing that song. And that’s the most excited I’d ever felt about the song,” Roback said, explaining that despite the runaway popularity of the track, he never grew tired of playing it. “We never felt that way (resentful). It’s just one of our songs. We play it because we want to play it. We want to.”

Click to load video

The band made their national television debut performing the song on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 1994. The track also received two music videos, helping it find a large audience upon its release. In the more than 30 years since, “Fade Into You” has remained a frequent inclusion in film and television, and resonates with generations who weren’t even alive when it first debuted. Earlier this year, Phoebe Bridgers even cited the classic as the one song she wishes she could have written herself. More than 30 years after its debut, “Fade Into You” isn’t likely to fade anytime soon.

Buy Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” on vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top