Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Stars In Gibson TV’s ‘Metal And Monsters’ Halloween Special

Metal And Monsters - banner artwork courtesy of Gibson TV

Gibson TV is thrilled to present the second episode of the original series, Metal And Monsters, the network’s first show dedicated to all things heavy metal and monster culture. Throughout Metal And Monsters, viewers are treated to different segments that explore the worlds of music, film, and tales from the dark side. All Gibson TV original shows are streamed for free on Gibson’s official website.

Shop the best of Metallica’s discography on vinyl and more.

In its first-ever Halloween Special, Metal And Monsters host Count D (Rob Zombie band), sits down for an in depth interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett to discuss monsters, metal, and horror memorabilia. Featuring photos from the films that helped shape Kirk’s love of horror, Kirk, and Count D talk about their love of films, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, and Nosferatu. You can watch the episode below as Kirk discusses making music in Metallica, his new solo album Portals, and his top 10 horror bands of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metal and Monsters: Featuring Kirk Hammett of Metallica

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Every Metal and Monsters show features the following segments and interactive opportunities for horror and metal fans who tune-in around the world. The show takes the monster squad on the ultimate behind-the-scenes field trip to Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios in Hollywood, CA. Count D visits Creative Director and Executive Producer of HHN, John Murdy and learns the process of how the Halloween Horror Nights mazes are designed and constructed. John talks collaborations with Slash, Alice Cooper, and Ozzy Osbourne, and takes the crew through the Universal Monsters and Killer Klowns from Outer Space mazes.

Also, in “Tunes From The Crypt”, Host Count D revisits Type O Negative’s landmark album October Rust and gives fans a chance to win some exclusive prizes from the band and more.

Then, in “Exhumed from The Tomb”, Count D sits down with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante from the band Anthrax to explore the band’s 40-year history in this historical segment.

Fans can also interact with Metal And Monsters, sending in letters to the show and suggesting future guests and topics. Send your letter to: Metal and Monsters, Attn. Fang Mail P.O. Box 70191 Pasadena, CA, 91117.

Finally, Gibson TV’s “Metal and Monsters” has debuted new apparel. Shop for scary-comfortable tees with artwork from legendary graphic designer Ed Repka, along with trucker hats that celebrate this award-winning new series from Gibson TV.

Listen to the best of Metallica on Apple Music and Spotify.