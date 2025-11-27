mgk and Jonas Brothers Unite for ‘Cliché’ Remix

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk is reuniting with the Jonas Brothers for a remix of his inescapable 2025 hit “cliché.”

The two pop powerhouses first performed the song together live when mgk joined Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas for a raucous surprise performance at their September Vancouver show on Jonas Brothers’ tour. “Cliché (Jonas Brothers Remix)” captures their infectious full-band energy as four vocalists making a heartfelt plea for love. You can listen to the track below.

mgk - cliche remix (feat. Jonas Brothers) (Official Audio)

mgk - cliche remix (feat. Jonas Brothers) (Official Audio)

Hailing from mgk’s blockbuster new album lost americana — his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart — “cliché” is an upbeat anthem written and produced alongside longtime mgk collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX, and Nick Long.

Opening on spare guitar and emotive vocals, the song explodes into racing pop-punk rhythms and glistening new wave textures. On this new version, though, mgk splits up the verses with the Jonas Brothers, but they all come together for the massive heart-on-sleeve chorus.

“Cliché” has become one of the most acclaimed tracks from lost americana. In June, mgk released the candid, piano-powered acoustic rendition, “cliché (sad version).” He’s also brought energized performances of the single to massive televised stages including Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards and The Today Show’s Citi Concert Series, where he sang accompanied by a full band.

The new remix arrives as mgk continues his lost americana tour, which is set to take place at arenas and amphitheaters in North American, Europe, and the UK well into July of 2026. At select dates, mgk will treat fans to a special five-year anniversary performance celebrating his groundbreaking 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, which scored the artist his first #1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets To My Downfall landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles “bloody valentine” and “my ex’s best friend,” both went No.1 on the Alternative chart. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

Listen to the Jonas Brothers’s remix feature on mgk’s “Cliche” now.