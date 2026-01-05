ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
mgk Shares ‘times of my life’

The deep cut has been newly recorded with Travis Barker and a series of mgk collaborators from 2025’s ‘lost americana.’

mgk Lost Americana
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk has shared a new single and video for “times of my life.” Written, produced, and performed alongside Travis Barker (who drums on the song) and other longtime mgk collaborators and friends like SlimXX, BazeXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child, “times of my life” is a sobering look back at lost love.

The dynamic song dates back to a draft composed during the sessions for mgk’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall. “i recorded this in 2018, it leaked years ago and went viral in my fan base too many times so today i am releasing it,” mgk wrote on Instagram.

mgk’s will continue touring behind lost americana, his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. Catch mgk at arenas and amphitheaters across North America, EU/UK, and Australia/New Zealand into July. At previous dates, mgk has welcomed guests like Halsey (in Chicago), Bailey Zimmerman (in Nashville), Julia Wolf, and his own daughter at Warped Tour.

mgk - times of my life (music video)

In November, mgk partnered with the Jonas Brothers for a remix of the lost americana favorite “Cliché.” The performers first teamed up for a surprise live rendition of the song last September in Vancouver. mgk has also released an acoustic piano rendition of the track, “cliché (sad version).” The song’s dance-forward music video, which features choreography by Sean Bankhead (Usher, Tate McRae), is explored in-depth in an episode of Vevo Footnotes.

Released last August, lost americana was announced with a narrated trailer that begins by saying that the album “is a personal excavation of the American dream.” The trailer’s narrator adds that the album is, “a love letter to those who seek to rediscover: the dreamers, the drifters, the defiant.” lost americana follow’s mgk’s 2022 release Mainstream Sellout, which became his second album to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Rock Album.”

Shop mgk’s music on vinyl and CD here.

