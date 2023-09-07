Mickey Guyton And Kane Brown Bring Retro Glam To ‘Nothing Compares To You’ Video

Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown - Joseph Llanes

Country star Mickey Guyton has released the official video for her latest single “Nothing Compares To You” with multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown.

Directed by Alex Alvga, the retro-style video portrays Guyton and Brown as backup singers who finally get their moment in their spotlight as they harmonize on the duet.

The country and R&B ballad is Guyton’s first radio single of the year, and her first following being named the 2022 TIME Magazine Breakout Artist of the Year. The track was written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt, and produced by Hubbard and Schmidt.

Of the release, Guyton said, “This song said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it. Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together. I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!” She also shouted out her duet partner on social media: “I am thrilled to have my brother @kanebrown on this with me. Go check it out, I can’t wait to hear what you think!”

Guyton found major success with her 2021 debut album Remember Her Name, when she made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. The record’s title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Earlier this summer, Mickey spoke to Apple Music about her work in the industry and focusing on mental health: “I spent a lot of 2020 and 2021 and even 2022… talking a lot about making country music more inclusive. I was the spokesperson for it. I’m getting to see a lot of women and men that are coming to this town of all different nationalities that are getting their opportunities in country music. I’ve used the platform, I’ve had to uplift people wherever I can. And this year it’s about me. This year it’s about my mental health and my happiness and my artistry, and it’s really exciting.”

Buy or stream “Nothing Compares To You.”