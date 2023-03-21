Misfits Confirms Three New US Shows For 2023

Misfits’ Glenn Danzig – Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Misfits has confirmed details of three new shows in the US to take place across the summer.

The punk legends will perform their first show of the year in Tampa, Florida, on June 24. They will then play two further dates in July, journeying to Newark, New Jersey, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Fear will open for the band across all dates, while Megadeth will join them in support in Tampa. The Gaslight Anthem will also perform in Newark, while AFI will complete the bill in Phoenix.

Members of the Misfits Fiend Club will be able to gain early access to tickets during an exclusive pre-sale. It will open at 10am ET on March 22 and run through 10pm ET on March 23. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am local time on March 24 and will be available to purchase here.

The new shows follow Misfits ringing in the new year with a special New Year’s Eve concert in Las Vegas. That gig was the latest in a number of recent appearances – in October, the band celebrated Halloween in Dallas with special guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers, while it also headlined Chicago’s Riot Fest in September.

However, since singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only settled their decades-old feud to reunite the band’s classic members in 2016, the Original Misfits have only played a total of 14 shows in six years.

Danzig has suggested that the band will not embark on a more traditional tour, only playing gigs here and there. “I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore,” he told Revolver last year. “I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore…I think I’m done.”

View Misfits’ tour itinerary below.

Jun 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Jul 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre