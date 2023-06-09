Moneybagg Yo Announces ‘Larger Than Life Tour’

Moneybagg Yo - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo has announced his long-awaited US “Larger Than Life” tour. The 23-date run kicks off this August in Orlando before he heads to major cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, before wrapping up in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans can expect Bagg to perform a plethora of his catalog including his No.1 hits that topped the radio charts including, “Said Sum,” “Time Today,” “Wockesha,” and “Scorpio.” Tickets are available to the public on Tuesday, June 13 at 10am Local time.

The tour announcement arrives fresh on the heels of the release of his deeply personal mixtape, Hard To Love, which reached No.1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart, and debuted Top on Spotify’s US & Global Album Debut Chart.

To accompany the release, Bagg shared the imaginative video for “Where Ya Bih @.” In the visual directed by whipalo, Bagg pays great homage to the 2005 Oscar-winning film, Hustle & Flow. The parallels between Bagg and the main character are uncanny as the iconic movie follows the dramatic life of a hustler turned rapper named DJay (originally played by Terrence Howard), who’s also a native Memphian.

Like Bagg, DJay’s an overachiever with a stop-at-nothing approach and a crystal-clear vision for his success, and in the video Bagg seamlessly taps into that role as he playfully paints the picture of his comparable drive and passion.

The mixtape, Bagg’s first since 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, was preceded by a lengthy letter posted to his Instagram account. “I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would,” Bagg wrote, “and had no other safe outlet for all the emotions and dark thoughts that came wit that other than making music.”

That sort of to-the-bone honesty is the defining feature of Hard To Love. Moneybagg shared various singles including “Quickie,” “Motion God,” “On Wat U On,” his acclaimed collaboration with label mate, GloRilla, and most recently “Ocean Spray.”

Visit Moneybagg Yo’s official website for more information.