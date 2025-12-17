Morgan Wallen Is Now The Highest Certified Country Artist Ever

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen is officially the RIAA’s highest certified country artist of all time, with 239.5 million certified singles and 26 million albums. These numbers include solo work and collaborations alike. It was just earlier this year that Luke Combs, who Wallen has now surpassed, was named the RIAA’s highest certified country artist of all time. Wallen is also the third most-certified artist in any genre, behind only Drake and Taylor Swift in solo releases.

“Morgan Wallen’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable,” RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “A trajectory powered through deep fan connection, multiple creative collaborations and partnerships with Big Loud and Republic Records. Less than a decade after earning his first Gold singles, he has officially become the highest RIAA certified Country artist with 265.5M units, including credits on five Diamond-certified or higher singles! The sheer volume of streams behind this achievement speaks to how actively audiences continue to show up and his sustained journey reshaping modern music. Congratulations on this new height as Morgan and his team set their sights on the next.”

Released in May, the 37-track I’m The Problem is Wallen’s fourth studio album—the original version featured songs with artist such as Tate McRae, Hardy, and Eric Church. The album remained at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart for eight consecutive weeks in the US and Canada, and has produced multiple number one singles at country radio.

In 2026, Wallen will hit the road in support of his Still the Problem Tour, a 23-show stadium run that will kick off on April 10 with two nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The cleverly titled tour follows his 2025 run, the I’m The Problem Tour, which began on June 20 in Houston.

This year also marked the first edition of Wallen’s Sand In My Boots Festival, a three-day event in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The festival featured artists likes of Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Post Malone (who collaborated with Wallen on their hit single “I Had Some Help”), Diplo, Morgan Wade, BigXThaPlug, Riley Green, The War On Drugs, 2 Chainz, and more.

