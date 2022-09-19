Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘Good Vibrations’ Explores The Beach Boys’ Legacy

The Beach Boys - Photo: George Jerman(Capitol Archive) - Courtesy of Morrison Hotel

It’s been 60 years since the Beach Boys signed their first contract with Capitol Records in 1962 and changed music history forever. Since then, the surf rock pioneers have had a tidal wave of an impact on pop culture. As part of the group’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, Morrison Hotel Gallery is set to present “Good Vibrations,” an exhibit honoring The Beach Boys and their first decade, opening on Wednesday, September 28.

This is a celebration of the band, and a tribute to the often unsung photographers who captured these myth-making images. For “Good Vibrations,” Morrison Hotel Gallery will be offering 30 never-previously-released images–plus, a very limited-edition number of co-signed prints featuring all living Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys provided a statement, saying: “We are thrilled to debut our Beach Boys fine art photography collection with Morrison Hotel Gallery and 1966 Americas. Having the fortune to work with iconic image makers like Ken Veeder, Guy Webster, Julian Wasser, Earl Leaf, and more, we appreciate the celebratory curation developed by our partners for this program which eloquently captures career highlights and intimate moments. Together, these compositions wholeheartedly display the fun-spirited, good vibrations of The Beach Boys.”

The collection not only celebrates The Beach Boys’ enduring and iconic legacy, but it also shines a light on some brilliant photographers who shot the group early on, capturing the Beach Boys superstar essence. For “Good Vibrations,” MHG will showcase images by Ken Veeder, head of Capitol Records’ Photography Department in the 60s, who shot the Beach Boys historic “Paradise Cove” photo series; the legendary Earl Leaf who traveled to Europe with the band and for whom they recorded Bull Session with the “Big Daddy”; Guy Webster, who also shot The Rolling Stones, The Mamas & the Papas, Barbra Streisand, Jack Nicholson, and more; and former TIME Magazine photographer Julian Wasser who covered the band’s legendary concerts at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

Fans can attend the opening reception at the Los Angeles location of the gallery inside the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood on September 28. Visit the gallery’s official site for details.

