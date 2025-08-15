Mumford & Sons Reissue ‘Wilder Mind’

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

Mumford & Sons have announced a 10th anniversary edition of their third album, Wilder Mind. The record’s first colored vinyl release will materialize as a limited edition, 100% recycled LP in a Blue Eco-Mix colorway. Wilder Mind is out August 29 via UMR/Island.

Eco-Mix vinyl is 100% recycled compound made of trimmed flash and leftovers which cannot otherwise be reused. These pieces are then recycled and re-used for production of future discs. Each eco-mix disc is different from the last.

Originally released on May 4th 2015, Wilder Mind was the folk rock band’s followup to 2012’s Babel, which won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. The British band were exhausted from nonstop touring since the release of their 2009 debut Sigh No More and decided to switch some things up, replacing acoustic signature elements with arena-sized electric guitars and synths.

“We felt that doing the same thing, or the same instrumentation again, just wasn’t for us,” frontman Marcus Mumford told Rolling Stone. “We’ve got a broader taste in music than just that.” Per bassist Ted Dwane, “None of us had really any interest in doing a sort of Babel 2. It was always going to be different.”

After a few days at Dwane’s London studio, the band headed to Brooklyn to write and demo music at the home studio of The National’s Aaron Dessner. The city is a recurring theme throughout the album: singles like “Ditmas” and “Tompkins Square Park” nod to local neighborhoods and landmarks. Other singles on the 12-track album are “Believe,” “The Wolf,” and “Just Smoke.” The band ultimately recorded Wilder Mind at AIR Studios in London with producer James Ford.

Wilder Mind topped the charts in seven countries, including the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200, and is certified platinum.

