Grammy Winner Muni Long Returns With New Single ‘Delulu’

This release follows the success of the R&B songstress’ 2024 album ‘Revenge.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Two-time Grammy winner Muni Long has kicked off her next chapter with her new single, “Delulu.”

The R&B singer and songwriter wrestles with relationship expectations on the track, confessing on the chorus, “I’m delusional thinking I could have it all.” 80s-style keys give the song a throwback feel, even while its lyrics feel definitively 2025: “I’m delulu, delulu over you.”

Within the last two years, Long has taken home a 2023 Grammy Award in the category of “Best R&B Performance” for “Hrs & Hrs” and another “Best R&B Performance” Grammy Award in 2025 for “Made for Me (Live on BET).” During the most recent ceremony, she stood out as the most-nominated artist in the R&B genre with a total of four nods across key categories.

Long originally released music under her birth name, Priscilla Renea, before reintroducing herself in 2020 as Muni with the EP Black Like This. Before her solo career took off, Long worked in the industry as a songwriter, penning hits including Rihanna’s “California King Bed,” “Timber” by Pitbull, and “Imagine” by Ariana Grande.

In 2024 Long released Revenge, her second album on Def Jam. The album’s singles “Made for Me” and “Make Me Forget” both charted in the top 20 on the Billboard 200. Upon its release, she shared with Rated R&B what she hoped fans would take from the record: “I hope they get a couple of lessons. Maybe feel like they got to know me a little bit better. I hope they have a couple of favorites on there that they go back to. I really try to make no-skip albums that you could just put on and let it play… I’m claiming I’ve made the R&B album of the year, so that’s what we want everybody to think or feel, should I say.”

Listen to Muni Long’s “Delulu” now.

