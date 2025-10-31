ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Mya Celebrates ‘Fear Of Flying’ 25th Anniversary With Vinyl Reissue

The acclaimed 2000 album, featuring the hit single ‘Case Of The Ex,’ is out now on 2LP.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

It’s been 25 years since Mya released the album that changed her career forever, and now Fear Of Flying will celebrate that milestone in style with a 2LP vinyl edition of the hit 2000 R&B album. Mastered in Dolby Atmos, the vinyl set boasts all the songs fans know and love, along with two bonus tracks “No Tears On My Pillow” and “For The First Time.” There’s also a T-shirt and an exclusive insert signed by the artist herself.

Originally released in April 2000, Fear Of Flying was a major success, quickly becoming certified platinum and ushering Mya into a new tier of stardom. The album contains hit singles “The Best of Me,” “Man In My Life,” “Free,” and “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do),” which reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mya - Case Of The Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do) (Official Music Video)

“I want to bring people of all races and ages together. I want to create memories for them. If I can be a part of that, I’m happy,” Mya explained in an interview with Billboard upon its release. “Fear Of Flying is a metaphor for the ups and downs of life. It’s about handling things like an adult, knowing you must have faith to make anything happen.” That message resonated with fans, who still adore the album a quarter of a century later.

Fear Of Flying arrived after Mya’s self-titled 1998 debut album established her reputation as a teenage prodigy. Shortly after the release of her sophomore album, the singer appeared on one of the biggest pop songs of the 21st century: “Lady Marmalade,” which was featured in Baz Luhrmann’s film Moulin Rouge. Mya is also known for a slew of other collaborations, including “Ghetto Superstar” with Pras and Ol Dirty Bastard, “It’s All About Me” with Sisqó, and “Best Of Me (Part 2)” with Jay-Z.

Order the 2LP vinyl version of Mya’s Fear of Flying now.

