Nancy Wilson Talks Potential New Co-Writes For Heart With Sister Ann

Heart on stage in 2019 - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Nancy and Ann Wilson are collaborating on new songs for a potential forthcoming project by Heart. The news came in an interview by Nancy with Long Island classic rock station WBAB, and will be welcomed by fans of the band’s classic sound, as she describes the material as “closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the ’70s, late ’70s. So it’s really fun, it’s just exciting and inspiring.”

The most recent of Heart’s 16 studio albums (if a 1998 Christmas release by side project Lovemongers, later repromoted as by Heart, is included) was 2016’s Beautiful Broken. The sisters have chiefly concentrated on solo work in the interim years, although they did reunite under the band aegis for the Love Alive tour in 2019. Nancy released her debut solo album You and Me in 2021; Ann brought out Immortal in 2018 and Fierce Bliss last year.

Straight On (Live At The Backstage, Seattle, WA./1994)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Nancy told WBAB that her main focus of late has been under the name Tomboy, with whom she covers songs written by male friends. However, she said in the interview that a reunion with another former collaborator is helping with the reconnection to the Heart banner.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also writing again with Sue Ennis, with whom she has composed scores of songs for the band including the 1978 US Top 20 single “Straight On,” from the Dog & Butterfly album, on which Ennis also co-wrote “Mistral Wind.” Ennis then had co-writes on numerous subsequent Heart albums including 1980‘s Bébé Le Strange, 1982’s Private Audition, 1983’s Passionworks, all the way through to the aforementioned Beautiful Broken.

Said Nancy: “I have some lyrics mainly that I worked on with Sue and took to Ann. And there’s a couple of things that I’m really excited about. Very cool. Like stuff that you wouldn’t have heard us do in the ’80s…it’s been a really nice kind of rediscovery of our relationship, working on music together again. So, yeah, I’m really happy about that.”

Buy or stream the best of Heart.