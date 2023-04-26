Nick Hakim Announces North American Tour, Shares Live Video Of ‘Vertigo’

Nick Hakim - Photo: Courtesy of Orienteer

Nick Hakim has announced North American tour dates that, in addition to the previously-announced shows where he’ll be supporting Big Thief, will see him perform across Canada and the US Northeast and Midwest.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased on Friday, April 28 at 10am local time in each market. Alongside the release, Hakim has shared a new session for Majestic Casual, which seems him performing “Vertigo,” a standout from his latest album COMETA that was released in Fall of 2022 via ATO records.

COMETA arrived following his critically acclaimed 2020 album WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, which Rolling Stone described as a, “brilliant collection that expands the horizons of the already dexterous approach to psychedelic soul.” The album features collaborations with DJ Dahi, Helado Negro, and Arto Lindsay.

The track features standout cuts like “Feeling Myself.” Fully written and produced by Hakim, “Feeling Myself,” takes cues from Iggy Pop and David Bowie’s “The Idiot,” and marks a departure for Hakim as he delivers the most confident song of his career to date. The new track closely follows previously released singles and videos “M1,” produced by DJ Dahi and Andrew Sarlo, “Vertigo,” directed by Asli Baykal, and “Happen,” which includes contributions from Alex G on piano and Abe Rounds on drums and arrived alongside a Johan Carlsson-directed visual shot in Sweden at Roy Andersson’s Studio 24.

Speaking on the track, Hakim says, “I’ve never really written anything that’s like that in terms of the personas. Where I’m coming from is always conversational like I’m talking to someone…I’m being nice to myself and the energy boosting around is confidence and loving yourself in a way that you haven’t really felt in a long time.”

Nick Hakim Tour Dates:

7/6 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz

7/8 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

7/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis

7/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Herman Von King Park – Summerstage

7/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helms

7/17 – Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne*

7/18 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre*

7/19 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster*

7/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

7/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

7/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

7/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room*

7/27 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee*

*supporting Big Thief