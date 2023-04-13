Nicki Minaj To Voice Lead Role In New Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’

Lady Minaj - Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Nicki Minaj is set to voice the lead role in upcoming animated series Lady Danger. The Grammy-nominated rapper will also executive produce the show alongside Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson for his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Lady Danger is based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name by Alex de Campi, according to Deadline.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent shared the news by uploading a screenshot of Deadline’s article and wrote, “What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is…I don’t miss.”

In the comments, Nicki replied, “Big BIG Queens s_t…They want action? Tell mine cause a scene (clapperboard emoji) fully active.”

Written by executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, Lady Danger is set in the year 2075 and follows a government field agent who is betrayed by her team after discovering a dangerous secret.

The agent is resurrected as Lady Danger, an agent of the Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention (B.O.O.T.I), who must keep her true identity hidden while stopping villains from destroying the world.

The series, which will be animated by Starburns Industries, will debut on Amazon Freevee.

Nicki has previously voiced characters in Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2 and appeared on-screen in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Despite her new role, Minaj has been keeping busy with other endeavors. She recently released a new song, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which received praise from both fans and critics. She also signed four new artists to her record label and made a performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles alongside Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. Additionally, Nicki has been hinting at the possibility of signing Ice Spice to her label through her Twitter activity. While juggling all of these projects, the rapper still found time to take on a new acting opportunity.

