Nicki Minaj Shares Teaser For Forthcoming Single

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Nicki Minaj has teased another forthcoming single, presumably titled “Drop A Tear.” In a Tweet, Minaj wrote, “#DropATear COMING [soon].”

The accompanying video shows a surreal number of visuals, with Minaj being caressed by a gentleman and a number of quick cuts to knives. The video begins with a man cutting a hedge. As is almost always the case with Nicki, the whole set it drenched in pink. Before the clip ends, text reads, “Super Freaky Girl,” which is an allusion to her newly released single of the same name.

“Super Freaky Girl” is the superstar’s first solo single since 2019’s “Megatron.” The song flips Rick James’ monumental smash “Super Freak,” turning it into an instant banger with some of the signature quotable bars Minaj is known for.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the d__k up inside it/ You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it/ And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” Minaj raps over Rick James’ iconic riff from his 1981 hit single.

Last week, Nicki dropped a limited collection of merchandise to coincide with the wildly anticipated return of her Amazon radio show, Queen Radio.

The unisex merch, available exclusively at Amazon’s Queen Radio storefront, consists of a black T-shirt ($35) and black hoodie ($60) featuring an illustration of Minaj on the front sporting pink hair with an accent of turquoise. Both pieces are available in sizes ranging from S-XXL, while supplies last.

Queen Radio also made its return at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on August 11 via Amazon’s Amp app. The MC announced her partnership with Amazon and the return of Queen Radio back in March.

Additionally, late last month, Minaj began teasing a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game on Instagram.

Buy or stream “Super Freaky Girl.”