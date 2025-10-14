No Doubt Announces Live At Sphere Residency

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

No Doubt is about to make their return on a grand scale. The legendary band has announced their first extended run of shows in 14 years, a six-night residency at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue the Sphere.

Dubbed No Doubt Live at Sphere, the production will bring Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young to Sin City throughout May 2026 for sets packed with hits like known for hits like “Don’t Speak,” “Just A Girl,” “Hella Good,” “Hey Baby,” “Underneath It All,” “It’s My Life,” and many more. “For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!” Young says.

In addition to No Doubt’s signature blend of punk, ska, pop, reggae, new wave, and more, the performances promise to take full advantage of the Sphere’s immersive high-tech video setup. “The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani says. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though No Doubt reunited for a pair of Coachella performances in 2024 and an appearance at FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles this year, these will be the band’s first full-length headline shows in over a decade. Concerts are scheduled for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. An artist presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT, with general onsale to follow starting Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

“I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates,” Kanal says. “There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!”

Shop for No Doubt’s music on vinyl or CD now.