SIGN UP

Oliver Wakeman ‘Mother’s Ruin’ Gets Reissue

The long-unavailable 2005 prog-rock album has been remixed, remastered, and expanded for its 20th anniversary.

Published on

Oliver Wakeman Mother's Ruin
Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Studios

Mercury Studios is commemorating two decades of the award-winning composer Oliver Wakeman’s critically acclaimed album Mother’s Ruin with a 20th Anniversary Edition. Out March 13, the long-unavailable prog-rock release has been remixed, remastered, and expanded. It will return to all streaming platforms and be released physically on CD and double LP.

“I was always waiting for the right moment to revisit Mother’s Ruin. Now, 20 years on, the opportunity finally came,” said Wakeman. “It was carefully remixed and updated with today’s tools, presenting the album as I had always envisioned it.”

The new mix of the 14-track album uncovers lost instrumentation and includes alternate versions. Mother’s Ruin was made during a creatively fertile period in Wakeman’s life, when he was developing a standalone band while following in the footsteps of his father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rick Wakeman, by performing with both Yes and Strawbs.

Originally released in November 2005, Mother’s Ruin was well-received but faced significant setbacks. The record label folded shortly after release while the band was still touring, and the tour cycle was further cut short when Yes summoned Oliver to join the band.

Oliver Wakeman "Walk Away" Mother's Ruin 20th Anniversary Edition

Click to load video

Despite these challenges, Wakeman has always remained proud of the album’s compositions and musicianship. Revisiting the material with longtime mix engineer Karl Groom (Yes, DragonForce, Threshold, Pendragon) allowed the album to be revitalized. “Rather than a simple remaster, I wanted to explore what could truly be enhanced,” Wakeman explained. “We discovered that several nuances—and even entire keyboard parts—had been lost in the original mix, partly due to the limited technology and budget constraints at the time.”

The bonus material includes an early version of “Calling for You” featuring original band vocalist Damian Wilson, alongside re-recorded tracks by Mother’s Ruin touring vocalist Paul Manzi from a limited-run EP that also included “Busy Going Nowhere.”

Originally conceived as a standalone band, Mother’s Ruin eventually solidified after two lineup changes around the musicians heard on the album: Oliver Wakeman (piano, keyboards, acoustic guitar, production), Moon Kinnaird (vocals), David Mark Pearce (electric guitars), Tim Buchanan (bass), and Dave Wagstaffe (Martin Turner’s Wishbone Ash, Steve Howe) on drums and percussion.

Wakeman has released solo albums since 1997. His music has been featured on BBC1, independent television, and in commercial jingles. He is an in-demand session musician who has collaborated with Steve Howe (Yes), Peter Banks (Yes), Tony Fernandez (Strawbs), and many more.

This March, Oliver will perform alongside his father as Wakeman & Son for 13 U.S. dates. In April, he heads to the U.K. for four solo shows, performing “The From a Page Tour: An Evening of Yes and Original Works.” He will return to the U.K. in November for four more shows as part of “The From a Page” tour.

Buy Oliver Wakeman’s Mother’s Ruin here.

Related Topics:
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
uDiscover Music image background
Miles Davis Birth Of The Cool
‘Birth Of The Cool’: How Miles Davis Started A Jazz Revolution
A performance of Lady Marmalade, one of the best music videos of the 00s
The Best Music Videos of the 00s: A Decade Like No Other
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Bob Marley & The Wailers
LIVE!
Splatter Color 1LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top