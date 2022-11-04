Olivia O’Brien Gets Real On ‘Never Be The One’

Olivia O’Brien – Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Olivia O’Brien has shared her latest single, “Never Be The One,” detailing a relationship with someone who will never be her endgame.

The track is the first taste of her next project, Micro Mixtape #3: A Means To An End, which will arrive on November 18 via Island Records.

On the bubbling new song, O’Brien lets listeners into a relationship that she knows isn’t destined to stand the test of time. “Travel the world just to see you,” she sings at one point, but later admits: “I don’t want this to be over/I like the way/You’ll never be the one who got away/Never be the one who had to stay/Never be the one.”

A Means To An End follows previous installments in the Micro Mixtape series, 2019’s It Was A Sad F_____g Summer, and 2020’s The Results Of My Poor Judgement. Its full tracklist is yet to be announced.

Olivia O'Brien - Never Be The One

Since the release of The Results Of My Poor Judgement, O’Brien has shared another EP in Episodes: Season 1, and collaborated on tracks with Gryffin (“Caught Up”) and FLETCHER (“B___h Back”). Earlier this year, she also released the solo track “B_____s These Days.”

Episodes: Season 1 is, the singer has explained, the first half of her second album – the follow-up to 2019’s Was It Even Real?. Details of the second part are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to Insider about “B___h Back” in August, O’Brien explained: “I had this song that I originally wrote myself, and it was just for me. And then I was like, I just really think this song would be cool with a female feature because it’s about having your friend come back from a relationship and being single and going out.

“I just figured FLETCHER would be the perfect feature. We have similar fan bases. I really like her as a person. I’m obsessed with her music. I think she’s super talented and it just made sense. So I asked her if she would be down. She came to the studio and we rewrote the second verse for her. Well, she mainly wrote it, but we had to fit it into the song, right? So it ended up being her version of what I originally wrote, which I think is really cool.”

Pre-save Micro Mixtape #3: A Means To An End.