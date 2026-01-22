Kate Hudson Earns Oscar Nomination For ‘Song Sung Blue’

Photo: Guy Aroch, Courtesy of Big Hassle Media

25 years after her first nomination for Almost Famous, Kate Hudson has earned her second Oscar nomination. The actor was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress this morning for Song Sung Blue, in which she stars as a singer in a Neil Diamond tribute band. Starring opposite Hugh Jackman, Hudson performs several of Diamond’s hits throughout the film and on its soundtrack, including “Sweet Caroline,” “I’m A Believer,” and the title track.

Hudson was one of many impressive nominees from this year’s films. Teyana Taylor solidified her leap from pop star to movie star with her performance in One Battle After Another. Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, after already winning a Golden Globe for her performance and earning nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards).

Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue wasn’t the only musical to earn some attention from the Academy, either. Runaway summer hit KPop Demon Hunters picked up two nods this morning. The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature, an award it already won at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. Its song “Golden,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 last summer and became a global smash, also picked up a nomination for Best Original Song. That song also won awards previously at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards, and is also currently up for four Grammy Awards, including Song Of The Year.

Hamnet also emerged today as a major contender, picking up eight nominations including Best Score. The score has been a favorite of critics and awards voters so far this season, earning nominations at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards. Composer Max Richter was highly involved in the production of the film, with his music going so far as to affect plot points. “It’s really architectural to the ending of the film,” he told IndieWire last month, “so it’s not a trivial thing.”

