Owl City Earns Diamond Certification With ‘Fireflies’

Owl City - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Synth-pop pioneer Owl City received his first RIAA Diamond certification for his groundbreaking 2009 debut single “Fireflies,” signifying sales in excess of 10 million units.

The memorable mega-hit milestone track “Fireflies” is the second-ever Dance/Electronic song to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. The track is featured alongside the 1x Platinum single “Vanilla Twilight” on Ocean Eyes, Owl City’s 2x Platinum July 2009 sophomore album on Republic Records.

Owl City’s career boasts six RIAA-certified titles to date, a tally that also includes the 2x Platinum 2012 collaborative single with Carly Rae Jepsen, “Good Time,” a song that reached No.8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to these key career achievements, Adam Young has also cultivated a wide-ranging recording career steeped in synth-pop, disco, indietronica, European electronica, and a score of other genres–forging a number of influences into an original sound.

Owl City’s multi-generationally appealing music has also graced a number of animated films and their respective soundtracks, among them being 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph and 2013’s The Croods. More recently, April 2022 saw the digital release of “All Star (Owl City Remix),” Owl City’s bold re-imagining of Smash Mouth’s iconic 1999 hit single. The synth-pop star took the perennial classic, which was released in 1999 and swiftly become a massive hit, and added a new later of sunny, electronic pep to the beloved original. A song recognized worldwide for its inherently joyful get-up-and-go disposition became a breezy summer jam while retaining the energetic spark it always had.

“It’s a wonderfully creative and unique reimagining of one of our best songs,” Smash Mouth’s Paul Delisle said. “We have always admired Adam [Young, Owl City], and it’s an honor to have him remix the mighty ‘All Star’ in his distinctive Owl City sound.” In other Owl City news, earlier this month, he released a new single, “Kelly Time.”

