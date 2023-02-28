Palace Announces Tour, Shares New Single ‘All We’ve Ever Wanted’

Palace - Photo: Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

Rising London band Palace has announced its biggest North American headlining tour to date, with 18 shows in 1,000+ capacity rooms across the US and Canada, including nights at Brooklyn Steel, DC’s 9:30 Club, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and over a dozen more. The announce follows show-stopping festival performances at Life Is Beautiful, Portola, Format, and more.

Alongside the tour announce, the band shared “All We’ve Ever Wanted,” their first new music since the acclaimed 2022 album Shoals.“‘All We’ve Ever Wanted’ is about dreams and desires,” explains singer Leo Wyndham about the track that straddles the anthemic, lighters-aloft sentiment of Britpop’s finest and an artfully applied sheen of shoegaze noise.

“It’s about wondering if things ever can come to pass exactly as we’ve pictured them in our mind’s eye, and confronting the reality that things often don’t move in a predictable straight line. In the end, new growth seems to occur from the soil of the unexpected.” The track is taken from a new EP due for release this spring.

2022’s Shoals is a profound and pensive album, boldly exploring some of life’s greatest questions over its 12 mesmerising tracks. The album deftly explores the interplay of three central existential dilemmas against a broader backdrop of wonder at the vastness and power of the ocean, concluding its arc with the stunning opus “Where Sky Becomes Sea.” Through diving into themes of the subconscious, dreams and existentialism, Shoals is broadly a record about living with and processing fear.

Palace Tour Dates:

Tues May 30, Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

Weds May 31, Austin, TX – Emo’s

Fri June 2, Orlando, FL – The Beachum

Sat June 3, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Sun June 4, Charlotte,NC – Underground

Tues June 6, Washington DC – 9:30 Club

Fri June 9, Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sat June 10, Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sun, June 11, Boston, MA – Royale

Tues June 13, Montreal, QC – Corona

Weds June 14, Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Fri June 16, Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sat June 17, Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall

Sun June 18, Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tues June 20, Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Weds June 21, Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell @ Complex

Fri June 23, Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern

Sat June 24, San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre