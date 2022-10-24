Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott Set New Single From Chart-Topping ‘N.K-Pop’
The duo begin a major UK tour in late November with special guest Billy Bragg.
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have followed their second No.1 UK album N.K-Pop with the news today that “I Drove Her Away With My Tears” will be the next single from the set.
“This is about someone who thinks that crying in front of their partner will attract her more, but it only made them think he’s pathetic,” says Heaton of the song’s typically vivid scenario. “He lists all the things that make him cry and, by the chorus, he realises it drove his partner away.
“In that bar in Portugal, I had the whole arrangement in my head, tapping away on my knee while [his wife] Linda looked on unimpressed,” he goes on. “I’ve lost my mum and my best friend, Alfred, since [the duo’s previous No.1 album] Manchester Calling. I take the positives from them. Whenever I think of them, I just smile. I’ll say to Linda or my daughters: ‘You’ll never guess what my mum did,’ and tell a story to make them smile.
“I can get myself together to speak at a funeral,” confides Heaton. “In that way, I’m not a crier, but obviously I’ll get upset and I also cry at unusual things – the BBC1 daytime soap Doctors often gets me roaring.”
N.K-Pop earned countless plaudits from critics, with Uncut saying: “National Treasures provide welcome empathy…equal parts Harry Chapin and Jarvis Cocker.” The Daily Express described it as “….glass half full music topping up glass half empty lyrics,” while Record Collector called the duo “the Marvin and Tammi of miserablism.” Heaton and Abbott’s fall tour of the UK will begin in late November, featuring special guest Billy Bragg.
Buy or stream Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s N.K-Pop.
The full tour dates are:
NOVEMBER
26 SWANSEA Arena
27 LLANDUDNO Cymru Arena
28 BLACKPOOL Opera House
DECEMBER
1 BRIDLINGTON Spa
2 GLASGOW OVO Hydro
3 STOCKTON Globe
5 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
6 NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
8 BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena
9 SHEFFIELD Utilita Arena
10 MANCHESTER AO Arena
17 LONDON The O2
FEBRUARY 2023
17 DUBLIN 3 Arena
18 GALWAY Leisureland
19 BALLYBOFEY Balor Arts Centre
21 DERRY Millenium Forum
22 BELFAST SSE Arena
24 KILLARNEY Gleneagle INEC Arena