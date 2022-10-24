Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott Set New Single From Chart-Topping ‘N.K-Pop’

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott - Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have followed their second No.1 UK album N.K-Pop with the news today that “I Drove Her Away With My Tears” will be the next single from the set.

“This is about someone who thinks that crying in front of their partner will attract her more, but it only made them think he’s pathetic,” says Heaton of the song’s typically vivid scenario. “He lists all the things that make him cry and, by the chorus, he realises it drove his partner away.

“In that bar in Portugal, I had the whole arrangement in my head, tapping away on my knee while [his wife] Linda looked on unimpressed,” he goes on. “I’ve lost my mum and my best friend, Alfred, since [the duo’s previous No.1 album] Manchester Calling. I take the positives from them. Whenever I think of them, I just smile. I’ll say to Linda or my daughters: ‘You’ll never guess what my mum did,’ and tell a story to make them smile.

I Drove Her Away With My Tears

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I can get myself together to speak at a funeral,” confides Heaton. “In that way, I’m not a crier, but obviously I’ll get upset and I also cry at unusual things – the BBC1 daytime soap Doctors often gets me roaring.”

N.K-Pop earned countless plaudits from critics, with Uncut saying: “National Treasures provide welcome empathy…equal parts Harry Chapin and Jarvis Cocker.” The Daily Express described it as “….glass half full music topping up glass half empty lyrics,” while Record Collector called the duo “the Marvin and Tammi of miserablism.” Heaton and Abbott’s fall tour of the UK will begin in late November, featuring special guest Billy Bragg.

The full tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

26 SWANSEA Arena

27 LLANDUDNO Cymru Arena

28 BLACKPOOL Opera House

DECEMBER

1 BRIDLINGTON Spa

2 GLASGOW OVO Hydro

3 STOCKTON Globe

5 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

6 NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

8 BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

9 SHEFFIELD Utilita Arena

10 MANCHESTER AO Arena

17 LONDON The O2

FEBRUARY 2023

17 DUBLIN 3 Arena

18 GALWAY Leisureland

19 BALLYBOFEY Balor Arts Centre

21 DERRY Millenium Forum

22 BELFAST SSE Arena

24 KILLARNEY Gleneagle INEC Arena