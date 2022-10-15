Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Score Second UK No.1 Album With ‘N.K-Pop’

Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton - Photo: Official Charts Company

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have scored their second UK No.1 album as a duo with their fifth studio set N.K-Pop. It entered the Official Albums Chart at the top just 19 months after its predecessor, Manchester Calling, achieved the same feat.

The former members of the Beautiful South also have three 1990s UK bestsellers to their name as members of that group, with the 1994 compilation Carry On Up The Charts, 1996’s Blue Is The Colour and the 1998 release Quench.

Coming over 36 years after my first ever release, it’s an unbelievable privilege to reach Number 1 again,” Heaton tells Officialcharts.com. “I count this as yet another memento of my beautiful relationship with this country and its music fans.”

Adds Abbott: “I’m delighted and very proud to see the album reach the top of the Official Chart. I hope you’ve all enjoyed listening to it and I can’t wait to see you all on our tour next month!”

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott - Still

Ahead of the album, Heaton and Abbott released the song “Still” in July, accompanied by a lyric video. The song saw the duo teaming up with Sands UK to raise awareness for those who have lost a child, whether via a miscarriage, stillbirth or in infancy. They followed it in August with “Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two),” also featured on the new album.

The pair start an extensive arena tour on November 26 in Swansea with special guest Billy Bragg. That leg of their itinerary concludes with a December 17 date at London’s O2 Arena, then they resume with shows in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland from February 17.

easy life, Gus Dapperton - ANTIFREEZE

The new album chart also included a No.2 debut for Leicester alt-pop outfit easy life with MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… This matches the achievement of their 2021 release life’s a beach, before which the group featuring Murray Matravers, Oliver Cassidy, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Berry and Jordan Birtles reached No.7 with the 2020 mixtape Junk Food. The new album also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

