Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott Announce UK Tour For Winter 2022
The tour kicks off in Swansea on November 26 in support of the duo’s new album, ‘N.K-Pop’, released through EMI on October 7.
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a UK headline tour for later this year. The duo will hit the road this November in support of their fifth studio album N.K-Pop, which is due for release on October 7 via EMI. They’ll be joined at the gigs by “very special guest” Billy Bragg.
Kicking off at Swansea Arena on November 26, the tour will also stop off in Blackpool (28), Glasgow (December 2), Portsmouth (5), Sheffield (9), Manchester (10) and other locations including Swansea, Llandudno and Stockton across those two months.
The jaunt is set to culminate with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on December 17. Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am BST next Thursday (September 1) and will be priced at £30. You can find the full live schedule below.
Heaton and Abbott have already previewed the forthcoming ‘N.K-Pop’ with the singles “Still” and “Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)”. With the former song, the pair aimed to “raise awareness for folk who have lost a child, whether by miscarriage, stillbirth or in infancy”.
Earlier this year Heaton spoke to NME about how he and Abbott had played a number of free concerts for NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts throughout the COVID pandemic. He also discussed giving away free pints at 60 UK pubs to mark his 60th birthday, and why he thinks the British Royal Family should be privatized.
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott play the following UK tour dates:
NOVEMBER
26 – Swansea Arena, Swansea
27 – Cymru Arena, Llandudno
28 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
DECEMBER
01 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
02 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
03 – Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees
05 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
08 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
09 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
10 – AO Arena, Manchester
17 – The O2 Arena, London.
Listen to the best of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott on Apple Music and Spotify.