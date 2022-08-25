Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott Announce UK Tour For Winter 2022

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a UK headline tour for later this year. The duo will hit the road this November in support of their fifth studio album N.K-Pop, which is due for release on October 7 via EMI. They’ll be joined at the gigs by “very special guest” Billy Bragg.

Kicking off at Swansea Arena on November 26, the tour will also stop off in Blackpool (28), Glasgow (December 2), Portsmouth (5), Sheffield (9), Manchester (10) and other locations including Swansea, Llandudno and Stockton across those two months.

The jaunt is set to culminate with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on December 17. Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am BST next Thursday (September 1) and will be priced at £30. You can find the full live schedule below.

Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)

Heaton and Abbott have already previewed the forthcoming ‘N.K-Pop’ with the singles “Still” and “Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)”. With the former song, the pair aimed to “raise awareness for folk who have lost a child, whether by miscarriage, stillbirth or in infancy”.

Earlier this year Heaton spoke to NME about how he and Abbott had played a number of free concerts for NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts throughout the COVID pandemic. He also discussed giving away free pints at 60 UK pubs to mark his 60th birthday, and why he thinks the British Royal Family should be privatized.

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott play the following UK tour dates:

NOVEMBER

26 – Swansea Arena, Swansea

27 – Cymru Arena, Llandudno

28 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

DECEMBER

01 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

02 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

03 – Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

05 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

09 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

10 – AO Arena, Manchester

17 – The O2 Arena, London.

