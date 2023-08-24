Paul McCartney Announces First Mexico City Show In Six Years

Paul McCartney - Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney is ready to get back to Mexico City. The music legend will be returning to the Mexican capital for the first time in six years when he plays the Foro Sol on November 14th as part of his international Got Back tour. The show was announced through a video on McCartney’s Instagram, with the details later confirmed by Mexican promoter Ocesa.

Shop the best of Paul McCartney’s discography on vinyl and more.

“I’m very excited to say that I’m going to Mexico to give some concerts with my Got Back Tour in November,” McCartney shared in a statement, “I have very good memories of Mexico. Every time we’re there, we have a great time. So let’s create more wonderful memories… let’s rock… let’s roll. And let’s have a party! Party!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The same statement shares that tickets will go on general sale Saturday, September 2nd, at 2 p.m. Central Mexico time. Citibanamex cardholders will have access to a presale one day earlier, on September 1st at 2 p.m. local time through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

McCartney has been on and off the road with the Got Back Tour for over a year now, after it first kicked off on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington, and continued across U.S. cities. Australian and Brazilian dates were also recently announced, which will be performed from October through December.

His last Mexico City show was back in 2017, when he performed for 48,300 people at Estadio Azteca. It was an emotional night following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country that September. McCartney expressed his solidarity and held a moment of silence.

The Beatles co-founder recently reunited with his former bandmate Ringo Starr on fellow icon Dolly Parton’s remake of their classic “Let It Be.” The track also included features from Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood. The track will be featured on Dolly’s upcoming Rockstar album, which will feature an incredible collection of guests on 21 classic covers and 9 original tracks.

Buy Paul McCartney’s new photographic book Eyes of the Storm.