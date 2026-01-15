Watch The Trailer For The Paul McCartney Documentary, ‘Man on the Run’

Image: Man On The Run Film Poster

Paul McCartney pulls back the veil of his post-Beatles era in the new trailer for Man on the Run. The anticipated documentary will be released exclusively on Prime Video on February 27.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Man on the Run details the highs and lows of McCartney’s solo career, focusing on the formation of his band Wings and his relationship with his late wife and bandmate Linda McCartney, whom he married in 1969 and who died in 1998 at age 56.

The trailer previews a mix of previously unseen archival material and new McCartney quotes, as the music icon recalls balancing the Beatles’ break-up and the public’s overwhelming expectations with becoming a family man and reinventing his sound with Wings. “The Beatles had been my whole life, really,” McCartney states in the trailer. “When we split up, I thought I’d never write another note of music ever. I had a fear of being a grown-up. I felt very depressed. But I was very lucky because I had Linda.”

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I’ve always loved the Beatles, but Wings was the band putting out records when I was young,” Neville said of the documentary. “I remember buying them in stores and obsessing over them. Having a chance to revisit this time with Paul took me back like it took him back. In many cases, Paul hadn’t thought about those times in many years. So really it was a sense of rediscovering things together.”

McCartney, now 83, remains as active as ever. Last fall, Wings released a career-spanning anthology, which McCartney personally oversaw. The multi-format anthology — which features hits like “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” and “Live and Let Die” — was made available in a 3LP color vinyl collection, 2CD and Blu-ray, as well as 1CD and 1LP versions.

On The Beatles’ front, the band’s long-awaited Anthology compilation was released last November. The comprehensive collection features 191 tracks across four volumes, including 13 previously-unreleased recordings on the brand-new Anthology 4. A new, limited-edition vinyl was also released following the compilation. The double A-side 7” includes new mixes of hit singles included in the Anthology set: “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love.”

