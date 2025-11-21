ADVERTISEMENT
The Four Volume Beatles ‘Anthology’ Is Out Now

The massive collection compiles 191 tracks, including 13 previously unreleased recordings.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Apple

The Beatles have released their long-awaited Anthology compilation. The comprehensive collection features 191 tracks across four volumes, including 13 previously-unreleased recordings on the brand-new Anthology 4.

Out now via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe, the set encompasses the complete Anthology 1, 2, and 3, plus the new fourth volume available in 12LP vinyl, 8CD, and digital formats. Anthology 4 can also be purchased individually as a 3LP vinyl set, 2CD, or digitally.

Newly remastered by Giles Martin, the collection was originally curated by his father, George Martin. The recordings offer fascinating insight into the early development of songs that became Beatles masterpieces, covering rare demos, session recordings, and deep cuts that showcase the band’s creative evolution.

Anthology 4 also includes the Beatles’ most recent (and final) new song “Now And Then,” released in 2024 alongside a music video directed by Peter Jakson. Also on the tracklist are Jeff Lynne’s new 2025 mixes of “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” which have each received restored music videos as part of the rollout.

The four-volume release coincides with the documentary series “The Beatles Anthology” making its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 26. The three-night Disney+ streaming event will roll out episodes 1-3 on November 26, episodes 4-6 on November 27, and episodes 7-9 on November 28. The landmark series, originally released in 1995, has been restored and expanded from eight to nine episodes. It offers an intimate view of the band’s trajectory, and features extensive interviews with all four members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Additionally, the 25th-Anniversary Edition of The Beatles Anthology book is now available from Apple Corps Ltd. and Chronicle Books. The 368-page volume features over 1,300 photos, documents, and memorabilia from the band’s archives, alongside candid recollections from the band members and their closest colleagues.

