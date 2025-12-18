ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
SIGN UP

Paul McCartney Breaks Down ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ With Vevo Footnotes

The 1979 Christmas classic from the former Beatle is the latest track to receive annotations.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of MPL Communications

Paul McCartney is giving fans the opportunity to listen to—and learn about—his perennial holiday hit in a whole new way. The Beatle partnered with Vevo to share a new Footnotes video annotating his 1979 classic “Wonderful Christmastime.” The video, which is out now, details McCartney’s inspiration behind the track.

Shop Greatest Hits
Shop Greatest Hits
Shop Greatest Hits

McCartney introduces us to the song by telling us about its roots in his own childhood Christmas celebrations. “I like the idea of Christmas songs purely because they only come around at Christmas! They remind us of the fun atmosphere of the whole season, and when I was writing “Wonderful Christmastime” I was trying to capture that party aspect,” writes McCartney at the start of the video. “I’m thinking about Liverpool Christmas parties, that’s really all I’m doing with that song. ‘The mood is right, let’s raise a glass, the spirit’s up’—you know, all the stuff you do at Christmas. Particularly with my old Liverpool family parties.”

Paul McCartney - The Making Of 'Wonderful Christmastime' | Vevo Footnotes

Click to load video

The video for the track, which features members of McCartney’s band Wings, was directed by Russell Mulcahy and filmed at the Fountain Inn in West Sussex and The Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne. The Fountain still exists today, per the video, though the song has expanded far beyond McCartney’s home country. “Sometimes people will go into a shop and hear the song a little too much, but I don’t care!” he writes. “I’m happy!”

Released in November 1979, “Wonderful Christmastime” has been a holiday season staple since it first debuted. The track achieved a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 when it reached number 26. As with any Christmas classic, the track has since been covered by a number of other artists, including Diana Ross and Hillary Duff. The track has also been around and popular for long enough that it has become the subject of social media rumors, with some suggesting that the song is secretly about witchcraft. “This is completely true and in actual fact I am the head wizard of a Liverpool coven,” writes Paul. “Either that… or it’s complete nonsense. And you know it’s the latter!”

Buy Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime on 7-inch vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top